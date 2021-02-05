





Following this week’s episode, it feels as though WandaVision episode 6 is poised to blow things up all over again.

During episode 5, we saw a greater sense of balance between the SWORD story and also the sitcom façade. We ventured into the 1980’s tonight, and we have to think we’re moving forward into a 1990’s era in the near future. We feel like eventually, we’re going to move into a Modern Family-esque single-camera story, but we’re not quite there as of yet.

There is one big question that we are left to wonder based on what we saw tonight: What was with the appearance of Pietro? Not only that, but the Evan Peters version of Pietro? This may be the first big tease of a greater multiverse being brought into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and there could be more of this in the next Doctor Strange movie plus also the third Spider-Man movie to star Tom Holland. There have already been rumors aplenty on that very subject as it is.

What this does represent for WandaVision, both the series and the show-within-a-show, is that it gives us a better chance to explore this reality that exists for Wanda — no matter how it is created. It could raise the stakes higher for its eventual demise, provided of course that someone on the outside is able to come to a reasonable solution.

The final episodes of WandaVision need to ask some important questions about free will and what it means to be truly happy. Sitcoms are funny, lighthearted, and are meant for an escape from the outside world. Yet, sitcoms are representative of a far greater scope of life; they leave out the bad parts. Wanda’s past is full of bad parts, and there is only so long they can be avoided.

