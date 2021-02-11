The Challenge: Double Agents episode 10 spoilers: Relationship sparks







As you prepare for The Challenge: Double Agents episode 10, we have a feeling that the game is gonna change yet again. Theresa is gone from the show, and now Amber M. gets the “honor” of pairing up with Corey. Pretty much all of his partners get eliminated. It’s hard to imagine that she feels altogether great about this right now.

So what’s coming up next week, let alone the remainder of the season? Rather than giving you a specific preview for episode 10 tonight, we were presented with some sort of “supertease” giving us an extended look at everything that is coming. Amber B. still needs a Gold Skull, we’ve got some brutal fights coming, and it seems as though love (or at least lust) is in the year. Eventually we’ll see some people rise to the top, but there’s a TON of drama that will unfold before we get there. Be prepared for that.

Interested in a handful of other details on what lies ahead specifically for next week? Then be sure to check out the full The Challenge: Double Agents episode 10 synopsis:

Two agents’ attraction to one another heats up to a new level, while Lolo and Nam’s relationship grows cold and distant. After a major win during “mission: black sand ops” the double agents struggle to get on the same page.

The Lolo – Nam drama was briefly teased on tonight’s new episode, and we do think this is a conflict that could be there for a while. Lolo is a big-time competitor, and we saw on Celebrity Big Brother some of what happens when you cross her.

At this point, it is still too early to know who is going to win … but we gotta think that Fessy and Kaycee are going to be there for a long time. Just think in terms of their overall ability.

