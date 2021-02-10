The Challenge: Double Agents episode 9 sneak peek: Extreme trivia







Want to get a sense of what’s ahead on The Challenge: Double Agents episode 9? There is a new episode airing tonight on MTV, and we have a good feeling it’s going to be extreme. The sneak peek below proves that further.

This competition is valuable for a number of reasons — it can set the stage for an elimination, and there is also a cash prize at the end courtesy of Burger King. On the surface, the goal for this feels simple enough: Answering trivia. However, this is not your standard trivia contest — the competitors are suspended in the air, with very few ways in order to keep their balance and tackle their fear. If they fall, they’ll plummet down into 45-degree water. Far from an ideal situation.

You can see almost immediately that some characters are struggling within these conditions — look at Darrell as a good example of this. Then, you have some other characters struggling more with the trivia aspect of things. Corey is a good example of that, as he’s the first person to find themselves in a precarious position after missing a question. TJ, by the way, is having way too much fun with this.

We’re at a pivotal point in the season now — a lot of big players have already been sent out, and the people who are left are all there to fight to the finish. There are going to be some betrayals from here on out, and we have to imagine that people playing the middle of the pack will start to rise more and more in prominence. In general, this should be one of the more shocking episodes of the season — at least if things play out the way that we imagine they will.

The MOMENT you've been waiting for Challenge fans 🚨 It's TRIVIA time! Agents are being put to the test tonight, but can they pass without plunging into frigid waters? 🌊😰 #TheChallenge36 begins at 8/7c on @MTV 🔥 pic.twitter.com/97Db8CXwcT — challengemtv (@ChallengeMTV) February 10, 2021

