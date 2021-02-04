The Challenge season 36 episode 9 preview: Who is playing both sides?







On MTV’s The Challenge you always want to play hard — yet, at the same time, you also need to play smart. Time your moves, plan ahead, and make sure nobody puts a target on your back.

Alas, it looks like this whole idea is going to fall apart entirely for one contestant. Based on some early details we’ve got, someone is going to betray her friends in the game and cause some huge problems. There was a small tease of this in the promo, as well, as there was a comment about people being “fake” in the house. It doesn’t feel as though a fight is hitting full boil anytime soon; instead, next week could just be about building up tension and preparing for something SO much crazier down the road.

Want a few more specifics? Then check out the full The Challenge season 36 episode 9 synopsis below:

One agent is put on blast after trying to appease both her alliance and her new group of friends. TJ forces the agents to participate in his favorite game, trivia, during “mission: interrogation.” Old grudges resurface, as two rivals go head to head.

The best part of the promo tonight came mostly in how TJ was asking some of those trivia questions. We’re a trivia buff, so this is one of the few parts of The Challenge that we would actually do a pretty good job at. Some of the other contestants, however, struggle with the task ahead.

Where things get intense now comes via the simple fact that there are no more Gold Skulls available to be grabbed. The rivalries are going to accelerate moving forward, and that is absolutely something we want for the sake of big-time fireworks. The Mechie vs. Josh battle landed with a thud on arrival, so we gotta see some bigger and bolder stuff from here … right?

