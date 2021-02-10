Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD new tonight, February 10?







Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? What about Chicago Fire and Chicago PD to go along with it? Go ahead and consider this article your one-stop source for answers.

This time around, the news that we have to share is good! We will have new episodes of all three shows airing tonight, and this is the second of three consecutive stories that you’re going to have a chance to see. This just so happens to also be One Chicago Day, so there is a BIG celebration of the entire franchise going on all day long! We hope that you’re enjoying the festivities.

Just in case you want an incentive to check out all of the shows tonight, check out some official details courtesy of NBC below.

Chicago Med season 6 episode 6, “Don’t Want to Face This Now” – 02/10/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Dr. Choi helps a patient with chronic pain find a solution. Dr. Halstead considers a new path. Dr. Charles and Anna bond over a scary situation. TV-14

Chicago Fire season 9 episode 6, “Blow This Up Somehow” – 02/10/2021 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Gallo makes a split-second decision during a dangerous fire rescue leaving Casey steaming that his direct orders were not obeyed. Kidd feels a strain in her relationship with Severide. Brett and Mackey find themselves searching for answers following a series of suspicious calls. TV-14

Chicago PD season 8 episode 6, “Equal Justice” – 02/10/2021 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Halstead and Ruzek try to infiltrate a crime ring and encounter a complicated situation. The team recruits an unlikely ally to help solve a murder. TV-14

These three hours will bring you a lot of drama, and you better be prepared to get some significant revelations at the same time. This should be a memorable One Chicago night, but can’t you say the same thing about all of them in some way?

What do you want to see on Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD tonight?

Share some of your thoughts in the attached comments! After you do that, remember to come back around for some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

