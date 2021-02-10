This Is Us season 5 episode 8 promo: Meet the new Pearsons?







We know that This Is Us is making you wait for it, but the good news is that next week’s season 5 episode 8 is bringing you answers. Finally, we are going to learn the truth about what happens with Madison and Kate as they prepare to welcome new members of the family.

For Madison, the promo below makes it very-much clear that she is in labor. It looks as though Kevin has yet to show up, and Randall/Beth are doing their best to talk her through the process from afar. We’re still hoping that he makes it there in time, but it remains to be seen whether or not he will. All we saw was him trying to get on board a plane last night, but being turned away before he could even make it to the gate. Maybe someone else steps in for him? We loved to imagine a world where someone sweeps in and offers him a private jet…

The Kate angle of things is a little more mysterious in general. We know that she is trying everything within her power to adopt, but we don’t know if it is successful or not just yet. Ellie seems to be ready to give birth, but could she change her mind on the adoption? There are always mysteries that take place within this world, and we don’t want to just sit here and assume that everything under the sun happens and happens neatly.

