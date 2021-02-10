This Is Us season 5 episode 8 spoilers: Enormous milestones ahead







This Is Us season 5 episode 8 carries with it the title of “In the Room.” So what can you expect to see throughout? Think in terms of some of the most important events of the entire Big Three’s lives.

We don’t have to spend a lot of time on hype or hyperbole here — instead, we can just give you the full This Is Us season 5 episode 8 synopsis below:

02/16/2021 (09:00PM – 10:01PM) (Tuesday) : The Pearsons navigate huge family milestones together, from a distance. TV-14

So what are these big milestones? We know that for Kevin, it’s going to come down to Madison giving birth. We saw her in labor tonight, but the episode cut off before the twins arrived or before Kevin made it down to the hospital. It seems possible that he will get there in time, but that remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, for Kate we’re going to see potentially her become an adoptive parent as Ella is set to welcome her own baby. We still don’t know for sure that the adoption is going to go off without a hitch, though; Kate does have a daughter in the future, but there is no guarantee this is the one.

As for the big storyline for Randall, that remains to be seen — last we saw, he and Beth were on their way back home after some time in New Orleans. He will reunite with his daughters soon, and maybe the story will go from there in an interesting direction.

