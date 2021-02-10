Big Sky episode 8: Does Rick Legarski remember? About the tapping…







Following last night’s Big Sky episode 8, there are all sorts of big debates to have over Rick Legarski. We know that he’s alive, but does the man actually remember what happened to him? There is certainly an interesting debate to be had on that subject.

Let’s start with how things unfolded in the episode: Legarski did his best to play dumb with everyone about some of what transpired. He wasn’t altogether keen to open up on anything, and we’ve seen already how persuasive he can be. It’s one of the reasons why he was able to get away with what he did for so long.

Yet, in the closing seconds we saw that tapping of his fingers, an obvious tic from his past. Does this mean that the character is living a lie? Is there something more nefarious going on behind the scenes here? We’re inclined to think it’s very-much possible — those tapping fingers were there for a very specific reason. It’s something the writers want us to be left thinking about; maybe Legarski thinks that this is his way out of all of this.

Judging from the promo below, we are building up towards something incredibly dramatic, really regardless of whatever happens when it comes to Legarski. Ronald is going to pull out all of the stops to ensure his ability to escape, and there is a possibility that other characters get caught in the crosshairs.

For now, let’s just say that we’re very nervous for what could lie ahead. We know that there’s going to be all sorts of danger coming, and this show is more than capable of killing off whoever they want. We know that there are a lot of episodes still to come this season, but we’re really not sure that Legarski/Ronald can be the focus of all of them. Just how long can this plotline really sustain itself?

Related – Check out some other news on Big Sky and some of what lies ahead

What did you think about the events of Big Sky episode 8?

Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! After you do that, remember to also stick around to receive some other news. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







