Big Sky episode 9 spoilers: Cassie and Ronald face off







Next week on Big Sky episode 9, you’re going to have a chance to see one of the most intense episodes so far this season.

For Cassie, she’s going to have a face-off like no other with Ronald. We’ve already seen at this point that he is capable of murder — he’s as dangerous a person as they come in this world, and we know that he’ll stop at nothing to get away. When Cassie collides with him, sparks are going to fly … and this isn’t even the only shocking moment present this time around.

For a few more details when it comes to Big Sky episode 9, be sure to check out the full synopsis below:

“Let It Be Him” – In an action-packed episode, while knocking on doors and searching for clues, Cassie unexpectedly comes face-to-face with Ronald, which puts her in danger and triggers her memory from the pair’s prior meeting. Elsewhere, not feeling like she can trust her husband, Merilee makes a life-changing decision that puts both her and Rick’s fates into her own hands on an all-new episode of “Big Sky,” TUESDAY, FEB. 16 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Seeing Merilee make a move against her husband is one of the bigger choices of the season. She had her concerns about him dating all the way back to the pilot, but is her choice still going to lead to major consequences now? We’ve seen that Big Sky is not afraid to send out the metaphorical Grim Reaper on big characters, and they could certainly do so again before the season concludes.

So far, Big Sky has shown itself to be very strong at sustaining an arc, and making all of the stories we’ve seen so far matter. No, let’s just cross our fingers and hope that they stick the landing.

