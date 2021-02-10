Maria Bello is leaving NCIS, but how will Jack Sloane go?







We know that Maria Bello is leaving NCIS coming up on the next new episode, but how exactly is her character Jack Sloane going to depart?

On tonight’s new episode of the CBS procedural, the character opened up for the first time on potentially departing the team. What was her reasoning behind it? The past ten months have left her exhausted, and she was starting to look at a different future — one that allowed her to slow down. She wasn’t set on exiting in her conversation with Gibbs, but she mentioned getting out of the city, or maybe going down to Costa Rica.

We could understand fully why Sloane would eventually want to consider a new future. We are talking here about someone who has experienced a great deal of trauma, and anyone who goes through something like she has is going to look for ways to cope and heal. Working may have helped her, but it may not be the thing to help her anymore. Times change, and so do people.

Tonight’s episode was not meant to give you full resolution on Sloane and what’s going to happen with her. Instead, it was meant more as just an introduction to the idea. She’s clearly been distracted at work for a while, and the purpose of her conversation tonight was to prepare us for an eventual exit. Clearly, the writers don’t want us to be stunned when the actual moment comes.

Of course, we would like some clarification on her relationship with Gibbs before she goes…

How do you think Maria Bello will leave NCIS?

