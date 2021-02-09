NCIS season 18 episode 8 return date for Mark Harmon, Maria Bello







Following tonight’s new episode, it makes sense to want an NCIS season 18 episode 8 return date. Luckily, we’re more than happy to provide that! We just wish that the news was, overall, of the positive persuasion.

The bad news is that tonight’s new episode “The First Day” is actually the only new episode for the month of February. This is highly unusual, given that NCIS more often than not tends to give you multiple episodes over the course of sweeps. That’s not the case this time around, whether it be due to the virus or other factors.

The next new episode carries with it the title of “True Believer,” and it will be airing come Tuesday, March 2. As previously reported, there is a legitimately good chance that this could be the final episode for Maria Bello on the show as Jack Sloane — most of the discussion leading into this episode suggested that this would be the case.

Here’s what we can tell you for now, courtesy of the NCIS season 18 episode 8 synopsis:

“True Believer” – When Sloane’s name is discovered in Afghanistan at the site of an abandoned bus with a dead driver, Gibbs accompanies her on a trip to find a group of girls who were kidnapped from the bus. Also, McGee, Bishop and Torres track down a hacker who emailed compromising information to the Taliban, on NCIS, Tuesday, March 2 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Without knowing anything for 100% certain, our expectation entering this episode is that we’re going to have a pretty emotional hour from start to finish here. It’s hard to imagine anything otherwise.

