NCIS season 18 episode 8 spoilers: Is this Maria Bello’s final episode?







As we await NCIS season 18 episode 8 to arrive on CBS come Tuesday, March 2, we do so knowing full well this is no ordinary hour. Based on everything that was said leading into the start of the season, this will be the final installment for Maria Bello as Jack Sloane.

Today, the network shared some of the first details on this episode (entitled “True Believer”), and in some ways they’re telling:

“True Believer” – When Sloane’s name is discovered in Afghanistan at the site of an abandoned bus with a dead driver, Gibbs accompanies her on a trip to find a group of girls who were kidnapped from the bus. Also, McGee, Bishop and Torres track down a hacker who emailed compromising information to the Taliban, on NCIS, Tuesday, March 2 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

For some additional NCIS thoughts and coverage, be sure to watch what we’ve got at the bottom of this article! Once you do that, subscribe to Matt and Jess on YouTube and view our playlist; we’ll have more coverage after every episode.

While there is nothing in here that confirms this is Bello’s last episode, it can’t be a coincidence that it revolves mostly around Sloane. Not only that, but she and Gibbs are going to be spending a good bit of time together in this episode — it should give them a good opportunity to talk about their feelings, no? We have hoped for a while that their relationship will be addressed in some form before she walks off into the sunset; it’d at least give all of us a greater sense of closure.

Of course, we’re also hoping that Sloane’s exit leaves the door open somewhat for a return. We don’t expect her back anytime soon, but an appearance in a milestone episode or in a short arc down the road would be most welcome. It seems as though Bello enjoyed her time on the show and working with Mark Harmon, at least according to some social-media posts.

Related – Want to get a sneak peek now for the next new episode of the show?

Based on these details, what do you think is coming for Sloane on NCIS season 18 episode 8?

Let us know all of your thoughts and predictions in the comments! We’ll have more updates the moment that they surface. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







