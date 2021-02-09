





As we prepare for WandaVision episode 6, one thing feels abundantly clear — we need to understand that Evan Peters cameo more.

What can we say about it? Bringing Pietro/Quicksilver into this world was no easy feat — mostly because Evan Peters was previously not the Marvel version! He was around during the X-Men movies, so him turning up now leads to all sorts of huge question marks about a multiverse and what sort of role those X-Men movies could have in the Marvel Cinematic Universe coming up.

For head writer Jac Schaeffer, getting Peters on board to reprise his role was the easy part — the bigger challenge was figuring out how to have it work within the story. Check out the following via Marvel.com:

“We loved the idea of [bringing him back] … And then we were like, how in the world are we going to make this make logical sense? Like, how do we justify this? Because that’s the thing, you can hatch a million great ideas, but to make them land, to make them be grounded, to make them feel organic to the larger story.”

You will get more information on Pietro’s “return” in episode 6, and per Schaeffer, a lot of it will work within the standard sitcom framework:

“We thought like, how do we give him this entrance, and then enjoy that, and then make it crazy? And we had long had the idea of the trope of the brother, or the relative, or whoever comes to town and like, stirs things up with the family — that sitcom trope.”

If this was a totally different show, we’d be a little bit concerned that this big Pietro twist was a little bit too weird. Yet, WandaVision has allowed us to have a tremendous amount of faith thanks to their storytelling so far. We actually have a reasonable amount of faith that this can work!

What do you think is going to happen with this version of Pietro on WandaVision?

