





Tonight on 9-1-1 season 4 episode 4, the Fox series found a way to deliver another big surprise — with Buck and Maddie being front and center.

Over tonight’s episode we learned a little bit more about where the two’s history and yet, the most jaw-dropping of surprises was saved for the very end. In the closing minutes, Buck came upon a photo locked within Maddie’s old birth box, one he initially thought was of him. Yet, the location seemed off, and the date was before he was even alive.

That’s when Maddie reluctantly shared the truth with her brother: That was Daniel. He was their brother, and he died. Given that Buck has no memory of him, it must have been prior to him being born. The episode did not disclose how he died, so this may be one of the secrets that in unearthed during next week’s Buck-centric episode. (Head over here to get more insight on what lies ahead.)

So what will this do to Buck moving forward? We can’t imagine the emotions that are going to be coursing through him. One of them may be anger, and understandably so — to have a brother who died, and he was never told, is devastating. He’ll ask big questions of Maddie, of the rest of his family, and probably find someone to lean on. He could have some serious trust issues after the fact. We’d be surprised if he doesn’t.

As for why this would be kept from him, we’re sure that one part of it is just tied to how difficult the tragedy may have been. How Daniel died could be tied to a lot of internal darkness, and maybe Buck was thought of as a fresh start. It’s certainly a twist we did not see coming, so we’ll have to see where the story goes from here.

What do you think about the secret brother / Daniel reveal on 9-1-1 season 4 episode 4?

How do you think this will change the show moving forward, and change Buck? Be sure to share right now in the comments, and also stick around for more news. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

