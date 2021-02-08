9-1-1 season 4 episode 5 spoilers: The ‘Buck Begins’ origin story







Are you ready to check out 9-1-1 season 4 episode 5 on Fox next week? There is an added reason to be, as this is one of the show’s signature origin-story hours.

Over the years, these “Begins” episodes have become some of our favorites that the show has to offer. They allow you to get to know why characters are who they are, and often, there are a few different surprises sprinkled in. Lives don’t always travel in a straight line, and characters often zig and zag before they figure out just where they are meant to be.

So what sparks the journey into Buck’s past? You can get a few teases on the subject below, courtesy of the official 9-1-1 season 4 episode 5 synopsis:

The 118 race to save the lives of workers trapped in a five-alarm factory fire. Meanwhile, Maddie reveals a painful family secret that causes Buck to confront his childhood and answer why he is the daredevil he is today in the all-new “Buck Begins” episode of 9-1-1 airing Monday, Feb. 15 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NIN-405) (TV-14 D, L, V)

You’re going to be seeing a lot of Buck’s family within this episode, and confronting trauma could be the sort of thing that weighs heavy on him. We’re expecting some pretty great things from Oliver Stark performance-wise here, as he’s never had to confront material precisely like this before.

As for the five-alarm fire, we’re sure that it will be exciting — it’s just hard to preview things like this, given that we get a fire on an almost-weekly basis. Where things get a little more exciting is in the nitty-gritty of the story — what happens during the fire, or how it could impact some of the characters. This is where a lot of the true danger lies.

