The Bachelor: Was Jessenia Cruz or MJ Snyder eliminated?







Entering tonight’s The Bachelor, we were set up for a contentious two-on-one date of sorts. On one side of things, we had MJ Snyder, regarded by the show as one of the “villains” for Matt James’ season. Then, we had Jessenia Cruz, the person who told Matt that MJ was one of the ringleaders behind the “varsity vs. JV” commentary in the house, referring to the original contestants vs. the newbies.

Even before the two sat down with Matt, there significant, heated arguments that showed there wasn’t going to be any love lost between these two. Honestly, we saw a situation where both of them were eliminated … or at the very least MJ. It was hard to imagine MJ staying through to the other side of the date.

So what actually happened during the “date” itself? MJ put on a different sort of persona with Matt than she did during most of the fight; Jessenia told Matt her side of the story, but our fear was that she was going to be sent home just because she wasn’t as memorable. We honestly had no idea what Matt was going to do with his rose.

What did you think about the Jessenia – MJ situation on The Bachelor tonight?

