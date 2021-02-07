Puppy Bowl XVII (2021) start time, hosts, live stream, and lineup







Are you ready for the 2021 edition of the Puppy Bowl, otherwise known as Puppy Bowl XVII? It’s going to be here in just a matter of hours! Go ahead and consider this article everything you need to know leading into it.

The first thing to note today is when you can watch the big event — think starting at 2:00 p.m. Eastern on Animal Planet. Or, you can stream it over on Discovery+. This annual tradition features cute puppies from all over the world “competing” — though really, the Puppy Bowl is more about advocating for animal adoption programs. There will be hijinks and humor aplenty this year, and also two big-name hosts in Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart. For whatever reason, these two are the comedy duo we didn’t know we needed.

For some other insight all about what to expect, check out the following from an official Animal Planet press release:

This year, 22 shelters and rescues from nine Northeastern States are enlisted to bring 70 incredible adoptable puppy players out for PUPPY BOWL to sport their TEAM RUFF ‘Tail Mary Tangerine’ and TEAM FLUFF ‘Bark Blue’ bandana colors. What genetic traits are these pups bringing to the game? With the Wisdom Panel™ dog DNA test, we’ll find out what’s beyond those big puppy dog eyes and how each dog’s breed mix might give them an advantage on the field. We’ll see their skills playout in the brand-new GEICO Stadium, where these adoptable players have even more room to rumble and fumble! Fan-favorite elements, including slow motion replays, nose-to-nose action from the famous water bowl cam, and aerial shots of the field from the brand-new TEMPTATIONS™ Sky Box are all back this year, along with epic drone shots of puppy players across the arena that bring audiences as close as possible to all the game-play action. THE HOME DEPOT goal post nets serve as the backdrop to every touchdown and field goal as audiences have a front row seat view through lens of the cameras in the CHEWY end zone pylons.

So yea … there are a lot of cute dogs this year, and also apparently a lot of sponsors. (We suppose that makes it just like real football, no?)

Remember that the Kitten Bowl is also airing this afternoon; for more on that, be sure to visit the link here.

What do you want to see on the 2021 Puppy Bowl?

Be sure to share right now in the comments!

There’s no party like a #PuppyBowl paw-ty! 😎

Watch the big game with hosts @marthastewart and @snoopdogg, on Sunday Feb 7 at 2p ET on Animal Planet. Or, stream it live on #discoveryplus. pic.twitter.com/Pb4gnjpbik — Animal Planet (@AnimalPlanet) January 28, 2021

