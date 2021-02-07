Kitten Bowl VIII (2021): Start time, network, and other details







We know that the Super Bowl is one of the biggest TV traditions that happens over the year, but why not throw the Kitten Bowl in there?

Much like its predecessor the Puppy Bowl, the goal of the Kitten Bowl is pretty smart: Capitalize on the hype around the big game, draw ratings, and bring attention to a worthy cause. Here, it is a way to encourage cat adoption from local shelters.

So where can you catch Kitten Bowl VIII? The annual event airs on the Hallmark Channel starting at 2:00 p.m. Eastern time. The event lasts long enough so that you can get a worthy dose of the four-legged felines, but also gives you enough time to check out the Puppy Bowl leading into the big game. You’ll see some adorable football-themed action throughout, so be prepared!

For some more details on what to expect from this year’s event, including on-air personalities, check out a portion of the press release below:

TV personality, author and animal advocate Beth Stern returns as host for this year’s event from

Hallmark Channel Stadium. Stern embodies the spirit of adoption in her everyday life, having fostered

countless animals in need. Stern’s tireless year-round efforts to find homes for animals makes her a natural leader in the charge for “Kitten Bowl VIII.”

On the day of the big game, Stern is joined by Hallmark Channel commentators Cameron Mathison

and Tamera Mowry-Housley for all the play-by-play action. North Shore Animal League America and Last Hope Animal Rescue and Rehabilitation drafted the 2021 teams.

There is not really a larger point to the Kitten Bowl, other than just allowing us all to have some fun escapism at a time when we all still need it the most. We love these little traditions on Super Bowl Sunday, where you can basically watch TV for the entirety of the day.

Of course, stay tuned for more coverage of all Super Bowl festivities throughout the day!

