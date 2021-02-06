The Good Doctor season 4 episode 10 spoilers: Will Lea save the hospital?







The Good Doctor season 4 episode 10 is going to put Lea in the spotlight, and certainly not in the way you would expect. We know that she’s not a medical professional; with that being said, though, she does still have the capacity to save lives.

This upcoming episode carries with the the title of “Decrypt,” and the synopsis below (via SpoilerTV) does offer a little more insight on where things could go from here:

When the hospital is hit with a cyberattack threatening to shut down life-saving machines, Lea rises to the challenge and looks to outsmart the hackers to prove herself; the team treats an inspirational cancer survivor who harbors a dark secret.

We’ve seen stories like this on other medical dramas before, but what makes it a little different on The Good Doctor is that we’ve got a singular character who’s already an expert in such things. Lea has a chance to be a real hero here, but we hope that she doesn’t take on too much too fast. She may not have the same resources or equipment as the hackers — after all, it’s not entirely clear who these people are, let alone why they’re doing some of this stuff.

Will Lea have the support of Shaun along the way? We certainly hope so. She’s been there for him in moments of great crisis, and when the lives of many people hang in the balance. This situation is almost a role reversal in a way, since there is only so much the doctors can do without the proper equipment. Many of them may not have been trained without some of the machines; this isn’t exactly a situation that they face on a near-constant basis.

