The Good Doctor season 4 episode 9 spoilers: New Lim, Claire challenges







The sad truth is that you’re going to be waiting for a while in order to see The Good Doctor season 4 episode 9. How long are we talking? Think in terms of until Monday, February 15. This gives the cast and crew time to produce more new episodes, and also viewers who are behind a chance to catch up. (For those curious, ABC is airing the two-part season premiere each of the next two weeks — it’s a good starting-off point!)

To help tide you over, we are pleased to present at least some info from the next new episode, which carries with it the amusing title (per SpoilerTV) of “Irresponsible Salad Bar Practices.” Let’s be honest — haven’t we all seen at least a few people be guilty of these? It’s going to be fun seeing how this gets integrated into the episode if this title sticks (sometimes they change last-minute); it also helps to counterbalance what may otherwise be a rather serious story.

Want to get a better sense of what we are talking about here? Then go ahead and check out the full The Good Doctor season 4 episode 9 synopsis below via the aforementioned site:

Lim is challenged by the unique circumstances surrounding a pregnant patient with an aggressive tumor; after misdiagnosing a patient, Claire makes a disconcerting discovery about certain practices at the hospital.

As of Lim was challenged enough by this patient, remember what she is going through on her own with her PTSD. We know already that Claire is trying to get her help, but whether she is receptive to it or just betrayed remains to be seen. It’s a delicate situation, but everyone is trying to look out for Lim’s best interests and keep her safe.

The synopsis doesn’t allude to it, but remember that this episode could also feature a new character showing a romantic interest in Shaun. Could that alter the state of things with him and Lea? That is certainly the fear…

