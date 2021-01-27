The Good Doctor season 4 episode 9 promo: Who is interested in Shaun?







You may be waiting a few more weeks in order to see The Good Doctor season 4 episode 9, but we already have a sense of what the primary story is.

In the promo below, you can see that Dr. Shaun Murphy finds himself in an unusual position — a new resident in radiology is showing a great deal of attention in him. She’s clearly into it, but he is very-much into Lea. Is he going to know how to handle this? It’s not a position we’ve seen from him before. Last year, he was with Carly while he realized that there were so many feelings he still had for Lea. How, there is a total outsider coming into this situation.

Does Shaun know how to be happy with what he has? This is something he needs to figure out. If he loves Lea, no good can come from this resident being around and injecting trouble into his life. The promo really wants to make you think that we’re going to be seeing Shaun kiss this woman, but it ends right before the moment happens. We wouldn’t be shocked if this entire preview was just a way to send a jolt down your spine, making you concerned that Shaun wouldn’t pull away.

Beyond the Shaun storyline, we know there are some other important things coming. Take, for example, Claire doing whatever she can to help Dr. Lim deal with her PTSD, even if Dr. Lim is uninterested in taking most of the said help at the moment. These two have built a strong relationship, so will Lim see some of Claire’s actions as a betrayal, even though she is just trying to help her? It’s something we will have to get a better sense of over time — it may not be resolved within one single episode.

This episode of The Good Doctor will premiere on Monday, February 15 at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time.

What do you think is coming on The Good Doctor season 4 episode 9?

