Is Power Book II: Ghost new tonight on Starz? Season 2 episode hopes







Is Power Book II: Ghost new tonight on Starz? Are you ready to dive into the world of Tariq St. Patrick again?

If you answer “yes” to the question above, we honestly can’t blame you. This is a world we desperately want to dive into again — it’s immersive, intense, and there’s nothing else on TV quite like it. It’s just too bad we’re all going to be waiting for a long time to see it again. There is no Power Book II: Ghost on the air tonight, and nor will there be anytime soon. The next thing that you have to anticipate is the arrival of Power Book III: Raising Kanan this summer on Starz.

Want to get some more news on Power Book II: Ghost in video form? Then view our take on the season 1 finale below! After you do that, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some other updates and view our playlist. We’ll have other updates coming that you don’t want to miss.

So what can we tell you about the return of Power Book II: Ghost? It was renewed a while back for season 2, and much of the story may already be set. The next order of business is filming it, editing the episodes, and having Starz settle on a start date — we’d love for it to be at some point in late 2021, but we’ll have to wait and see on that.

As for the episode count, we’re expecting the show to stay around 10 — that’s been what we have seen with most of the Power franchise for years, save for the final season of the main show itself. That gives enough time for us to see Tariq’s further transition into Monet’s empire, and to see just how he fares without having his mother Tasha in his life. We have to assume she’ll be gone for a while due to that witness-protection twist at the end of season 1.

Related – Check out some other Power Book II: Ghost discussions, including how the Jabari reveal will impact the show’s future

What do you most want to see on Power Book II: Ghost moving forward?

Are you bummed that the show isn’t on the air tonight? Be sure to let us know now in the comments! After you do that, remember to stick around — we’ll have other updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







