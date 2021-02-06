Legacies season 3 episode 5 spoilers: Is someone going missing?







Legacies season 3 episode 5 is a new installment coming on The CW on February 18, and to the surprise of no one, there’s another big crisis. It’s possible that the Necromancer could be out of the picture at this point, but there is no guarantee.

What we can go ahead and say is this: Someone’s going to be MIA among the group! Given that this is a world of heavy fantasy, it’s not exactly easy to find them. You can’t just send a search party throughout the school trying to hunt them down! This situation is a tad bit more complicated, and the Legacies season 3 episode 5 synopsis gives you a small sense of the measures that will be employed amidst the search:

FACING REALITY – After one of their own goes missing, Alaric (Matthew Davis) suggests Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) turn to the therapy box, which thrusts her into a twisted game set in a summer camp slasher flick. Meanwhile, Lizzie’s (Jenny Boyd) attempt to spend some time with MG (Quincy Fouse) doesn’t go quite as planned, and Josie (Kaylee Bryant) makes a big decision about her future. Aria Shahghasemi, Chris Lee, Leo Howard and Ben Levin also star. Darren Grant and Jeffrey Hunt directed the episode written by Brett Matthews (#305). Original airdate 2/18/2021.

What will Josie’s big decision be? Whatever it is, we’re just hoping that it isn’t something that will cause her to step away from the Salvatore School. We’ve already had enough people either temporarily leave or get trapped in another dimension, and that’s without even mentioning the aforementioned disappearance.

In some ways, we wouldn’t be surprised if this episode feels like you’re entering a new era. Episode 5 should be the first one this season that was not originally a part of the planned season 2 order.

