Legacies season 3 episode 4 spoilers: Prepare to ‘Hold on Tight’







Legacies season 3 episode 4 arrives on The CW next week, and it carries with it the title of “Hold on Tight.” Doesn’t that suggest some sort of crazy thrill ride is coming? We tend to think so! We’re excited to move to the other side of the musical now, as we’re diving into some monstrous threats, Josie facing her past demons, and maybe a few surprises that no one quite sees coming.

For a few more specifics, take a look at the full Legacies season 3 episode 4 synopsis below:

WELCOME TO TEAM MONSTER – The Super Squad bands together after the Necromancer’s (guest star Ben Geurens) next move unleashes more than anyone bargained for. Meanwhile, a run-in with Ethan (Leo Howard) reminds Josie (Kaylee Bryant) why she doesn’t trust herself with magic. Danielle Rose Russell, Matthew Davis, Aria Shahghasemi, Jenny Boyd, Quincy Fouse, Chris Lee and Ben Levin also star. Jeffrey Hunt directed the episode written by Brett Matthews (#304). Original airdate 2/11/2021.

There are a couple of different reasons why “Hold on Tight” may be an incredibly important hour for this show. First and foremost, the early handful of episodes for season 3 were seemingly meant to be a part of season 2. That just didn’t happen due to the pandemic. With that, this episode in some alternate universe could’ve served as a season 2 finale. It may not look or feel exactly the same way as it was once planned, but that is certainly something to keep in the back of your mind. We’ve certainly had already episodes this season with that late-in-a-season flair — just think in terms of the departure of Rafael on this past installment.

Will this be the end of the road for the Necromancer? We’re torn — he’s a crazy-compelling character, but he’s also lasted far longer than we ever imagined he would.

Related – Be sure to get some other Legacies episodes

What do you most want to see when it comes to Legacies season 3 episode 4?

Share some of your individual thoughts and hopes in the comments! After you do that, stick around — more updates are coming. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







