The Bachelor spoilers: Katie Thurston, Matt James’ one-on-one date!







Over the past few episodes, it’s become clear that Katie Thurston is a fan favorite on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor. Honestly, it’s pretty easy to understand why. She’s funny, comfortable with who she is, and also fine to hit back at people who are being cruel. She’s been honest with Matt in a way few other Bachelor contestants typically are, and this is probably why there’s already a demand out there for her to be the next Bachelorette.

Will that happen? It’s far too early to tell, but we can say that Katie is finally getting some time with Matt in the form of a one-on-one date! With that being said, it leans more into the comedy than the romance. In a sneak peek over at People Magazine, you can get a sense of what we’re talking about as the two team up in order to prank Matt’s good friend and former Bachelorette contestant Tyler Cameron. He’s at the resort to take part in something related to the show, and we sure hope that it’s not this given that the entire of this scene is pretty weird. He’s getting a massage, and Katie and Matt are in the masseuse’s ear giving instructions.

Matt notes in a confessional that he could have fun doing almost anything with Katie, and herein comes our fear: He’ll eventually see her as more of a good friend than an eventual girlfriend. We hope that he understands that she could be both, and that this date allows them a chance to mix some romance in with some of the silliness. We also hope that he shows appreciation to her for how she warned him about the drama in the house; a lot of leads get weirdly annoyed and decided to boot the messenger … even when they were trying to help.

