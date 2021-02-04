





Is Young Sheldon new tonight on CBS? If you want an answer to that question within this article, rest assured we’ve got you covered! Not only that, but we’ll be taking a larger look towards what lies ahead on the Big Bang Theory prequel.

As per usual, though, let’s kick things off by getting the programming news out of the way: There is no new episode on the air tonight. Clearly it would be nice to have it — don’t we always need more comedy in the world? The good news, however, is that this is the final week that the show is on hiatus, as it will be returning to the network come February 11 for the first of at least three weekly episodes in a row! Consider that the gift to compensate for all of the various hiatuses as of late.

For the time being, CBS has information out there for the first two episodes back, and you can check out information on all of that below.

Season 4 episode 7, “A Philosophy Class and Worms That Can Chase You” – Sheldon’s first day of college is derailed by his new philosophy teacher, Professor Ericson (Melanie Lynskey). Also, Mary and Brenda (Melissa Peterman) live vicariously through Missy’s first day of middle school, on Thursday, Feb. 11 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Season 4 episode 8, “An Existential Crisis and a Bear That Makes Bubbles” – Meemaw takes matters into her own hands when Sheldon’s philosophy teacher, Professor Ericson (Melanie Lynskey), sends him into a tailspin. Also, George Sr. learns Georgie has been cutting class, on YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, Feb. 18 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

We heard last week that the former Two and a Half Men star Lynskey would be appearing on Young Sheldon. We’re now glad to see that this is more than just a one-episode arc. Professor Ericson is clearly going to be an important character, given that it’s not all that often you see someone find a way to challenge Sheldon on an intellectual level. Of course, we’ll have to wait and see how Sheldon reacts to having parts of his worldview questioned in a potentially-dramatic way.

