Is Young Sheldon new tonight on CBS? Season 4 episode 7 details







Is Young Sheldon new tonight on CBS? It certainly makes some sense to want an answer to that question, especially since we’re just coming off a new installment! Why wouldn’t you want a couple of episodes in a row?

Unfortunately, this is where we come bearing some bad news: It’s not happening tonight. We’re without something new both this week and next, with the Big Bang Theory prequel set to return on Thursday, February 11. Why the long wait … again? Remember the global pandemic, plus also the production shutdown that happened temporarily at the start of the month. Hopefully, filming can continue for the rest of the winter/early spring without any more stoppages; with that, we may be able to get more continuous runs over the course of the weeks ahead.

Now that we’ve spelled all of that out, let’s get to the next order of business: What you have to look forward to. Check out the synopsis for Young Sheldon season 4 episode 7 below:

“A Philosophy Class and Worms That Can Chase You” – Sheldon’s first day of college is derailed by his new philosophy teacher, Professor Ericson (Melanie Lynskey). Also, Mary and Brenda (Melissa Peterman) live vicariously through Missy’s first day of middle school, on Thursday, Feb. 11 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

There is some fun Chuck Lorre synergy within this guest casting — for those unaware, Melanie Lynskey played Rose for many years on Two and a Half Men. It’s nice to see her come back with a different role, especially since it’s one that we could potentially see more than once. Does anyone else think that the idea of Sheldon with a new philosophy professor is ridiculous? This is someone who often trades in data having to contend with notions and ideas that are far more abstract.

This article was written by Jessica Carter.

