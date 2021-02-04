This Is Us season 5: Justin Hartley looks ahead to series finale







In the event you did not know already, This Is Us has already been renewed through season 6. Is there evidence that this will be the final season? Absolutely. Those associated with the series have for a long time noted a potential six-season plan, and we have a good feeling that they don’t want to overstay their welcome.

Want some more news on This Is Us in video form? Then be sure to view our preview for next week’s big episode below! Once you do that, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some other news and check out our playlist. We’ll have another video after the next new episodes airs!

Could this plan change? It’s still possible. Remember that NBC has not confirmed anything as of yet when it comes to whether or not season 6 is going to be the final season. They may not choose to do that for a little while. One thing that complicates things is the likelihood that this season will not make it to the same number of episodes that we’ve seen in the past. (Blame the pandemic for that.) This could mean that at least a shortened season 7 is necessary.

No matter when the series finale airs, what makes it unique is that the cast has already shot some footage for it — not only that, but they all have a sense of at least some of the story. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, here is some of what Justin Hartley (Kevin) had to say:

“I think it’s very unpredictable … The way that the story has been told to me and the way that it ends seems like the right way to ‘end’ it. Just like life, everything does end, doesn’t it? I think it’s full. You’re going to have a full heart, just because by that time you will have watched these people and all of their journeys for such a long time. When you invest that much as an audience member, you’ll fill up completely, but in satisfying way… It’s definitely an emotional journey, and we have a lot of laughs to be told in it. I mean, there’s funny stuff coming up as well.”

All of this is encouraging — the last thing we want for This Is Us is for us to end in a sea of sad-tears. We’ve done that enough just watching episodes in the past.

Related – Check out a promo for the next new episode

How do you think This Is Us as a series is going to conclude?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, stick around — more updates are coming. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







