This Is Us season 5 episode 7 promo: How Kevin’s car accident happens







In just under one week’s time This Is Us season 5 episode 7 is going to arrive, and there is a lot to be excited about with the episode “There.” Yet, there are also reasons for extreme anxiety.

For some more news on This Is Us in video form, be sure to watch our latest video preview for episode 7 below! Once you take a look at that, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube and then also view our show playlist.

Let’s set up the situation at the heart of this episode. Kevin is off in Vancouver working on a movie when he hears the news from Madison: She’s going to be giving birth! It’s clearly not something that he was expecting so early, but hearing this may cause him to be filled with all sorts of regret. He clearly wanted this job, but wasn’t he aware that multiples are born prematurely? This is something that, after all, stems from a part of his own past.

Kevin’s entirely storyline is going to be a mission to get him back in plenty of time, and judging from the latest promo, it seems to be result of two different things: An erratic driver on the road and then also exhaustion. He may have gone straight from work to hitting the interstate, and even if he lost focus for just one second, that can be long enough to cause a serious accident. We’ve seen from the previous promo that eventually he ends up crashed on the side of the road with his wallet/ID laying on the ground.

We know that there’s no real for concern as to whether or not Justin Hartley will be leaving the show — we’ve already seen him in the flash-forwards! Yet, we know that the length of time between the present and future that there’s plenty of time in there for him to have gone through some sort of extensive recovery. There are a lot of possibilities still very-much in the air.

Related – Check out more information/teases on the future of This Is Us right now

What do you want to see when it comes to This Is Us season 5 episode 7?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments. Once you do that, stick around — we’ll have some more news soon enough. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







