Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, & Chicago PD new tonight? (February 3)







Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD new tonight on NBC? At this point, we understand the reason for the confusion. Just remember for a moment here that all of these shows have been so off-and-on as of late when it comes to their schedule. Blame the pandemic in part for it, but also events like holiday specials and inauguration programming for temporarily pulling One Chicago off the air.

Now that we’ve said all of that, it’s nice to actually present some good news for a change! After all, these three shows are all going to be airing new episodes tonight. We don’t want to diminish the episodes of Chicago Med or PD tonight at all, but it’s the Fire one that could stick with you the most. We’ve been hyping for a while that this is an epic Cruz-and-Herrmann spotlight, one where the two spend a good chunk of an hour stuck in an elevator with very little hope of getting out.

So while you wait over the next few hours for more details, go ahead and check out the synopses for all three shows below!

Chicago Med, “When Your Heart Rules Your Head” – “02/03/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Dr. Halstead is finding continued success in his trial. Dr. Charles’ daughter, Anna, receives life-changing news. Noah finds himself in a situation not even April can fix. TV-14.”

Chicago Fire, “My Lucky Day” – “02/03/2021 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : When Firehouse 51 is called to the scene of a dangerous blaze inside a 10-story storage unit, Herrmann and Cruz find themselves trapped inside a freight elevator with all communications cut off. TV-14.”

Chicago PD, “In Your Care” – “02/03/2021 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : The team investigates a rash of car jackings and finds that the truth is more complicated than they realize. Burgess makes a discovery about a previous case that will change her life forever. TV-14.”

Remember that we’ll be back later tonight to preview upcoming episodes — after all, we’ll see more of One Chicago next week, as well.

