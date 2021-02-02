Chicago Fire season 9 episode 5: Boss on huge Cruz, Herrmann episode







If you have seen some of the previews already for Chicago Fire season 9 episode 5, then you know already what you’re in for. This is an emotional gut-punch of an episode, one that looks and feels different than almost any other.

While multiple characters on the NBC show will have a role in the upcoming hour, the spotlight here is on Cruz and Herrmann. They are trapped within an elevator for an extended period of time, and while there the two are forced to make difficult, perhaps life-altering decisions. The goal is to have this episode stick with you for days after it is over — we certainly think that it will stick with these characters.

Leading up to this episode airing, showrunner Derek Haas released a statement letting you know what to expect from this episode — and also just how important it is:

The goal in episode 905 of “Chicago Fire,” which you are about to watch, was to write it like a play and have the actors perform entire acts in one take, rather than having 10 or 12 scenes in one act the way we normally do. Joe Minoso and David Eigenberg truly delivered and, in fact, we had 30-minute takes where we ran two acts together all the way through. I’ve never heard our crew cheer as loudly at the end of a take the way they did for Joe and David when director Reza Tabriza finally yelled cut. I believe David gave his best performance of the series.

To say this about Eigenberg is pretty tremendous, given that we’ve seen him deliver several fantastic performances on the show to date. We’ve long felt like he is one of the most underrated TV actors working, and this episode could validate that further.

So tomorrow night after Chicago Med, grab your tissues — if you aren’t using them already for that show. You’re going to need them. We just hope that these the Cruz and Herrmann characters are okay at the end of all of this.

