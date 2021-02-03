The Bachelor: Matt James on Rachael Kirkconnell social-media rumors







If you have been following internet headlines related to Matt James’ season of The Bachelor, then you may know a thing or two about Rachael Kirkconnell already.

So what can we say right now? Over the past several weeks, Rachael has been accused of bullying others on social media in the past, in addition to facing allegations that she “liked” offensive posts online. This is something that past contenders on both The Bachelor and The Bachelorette have faced — the reason why it’s amplified right now is because of Rachael’s status as the favorite to get the final rose at present. She’s coming off of a huge one-on-one date with Matt, one in which the two claimed that they were falling in love with other. Rachael has yet to address any of this publicly, and we’re not sure that it will die down before she does.

For the first time, though, we have heard Matt James himself speak out about it. In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, here is some of what the show star had to say on the subject of what people are saying and doing online:

“I have not spoken to anybody since the show ended, but I would say that you have to be really careful about what you are doing on social media … Rumors are dark and nasty and can ruin people’s lives. So I would give people the benefit of the doubt, and hopefully she will have her time to speak on that.”

Odds are, Rachael will have a chance to speak publicly before the end of the season and she can address all of it accordingly. With that being said, it’s hard to avoid the idea that some of the stories are casting a dark cloud over some of the season, plus whatever love story she and Matt are seemingly forming.

Do you think that Rachael Kirkconnell and Matt James are going to end up together?

