The Challenge season 36 episode 8 video: Lolo Jones & a mud brawl







The Challenge season 36 episode 8 is airing on MTV tomorrow night — and yea, things are going to get pretty messy based on what we’re seeing.

In the video sneak peek below, you can get a worthy introduction to some of what is coming up for these characters next. To be specific, you’re going to be seeing all of them square off in various phases of what is, effectively, a mud brawl. Each group has to run into a giant pool of mud, where they are then tasked with locating a relic and bringing it back to a safe spot.

So what’s the problem? They have to wrestle it away from everyone else! This is the sort of challenge that works for just about every reality competition show under the sun, and for good reason — it’s messy, intense, and it creates rivalries among all of the different contestants. Given that the groups taking part are pretty large, that’s only going to ensure further that things get intense.

One person who is especially looking forward to taking part in this challenge is Lolo Jones. In a confessional, she claims that she’s been spending the first part of the game effectively laying low, working in order to better understand the “politics” of it before going hard. She understands strategy after playing Celebrity Big Brother in the past, and we certainly believe that she understands how to compete in physical tasks. We’re talking about an Olympian here! In general, we don’t mind the idea of trying to avoid getting a target on your back — yet, there is a certain point in the show where you need to turn on the accelerator. Maybe this is that time.

Because the sneak peek cuts off when it does, we don’t really get a good sense as to who is going to be the favorite to win — and that’s okay.

Related – Check out some other news leading into the next new The Challenge episode

What do you want to see on The Challenge season 36 episode 8?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, be sure to come back around for some other news. (Photo: MTV.)

Things get messy as the agents prepare to flat out brawl in hopes of gaining power and entering phase 2 of their challenge 💥 #TheChallenge36 is all-new TOMORROW at 8/7c on @MTV 🔥 pic.twitter.com/8tdUvZ2AWM — challengemtv (@ChallengeMTV) February 2, 2021

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







