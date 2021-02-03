The Resident season 4 episode 4: Did Mina and AJ get married?







Tonight on The Resident season 4 episode 4, we had a chance to see Mina try to figure out her future — albeit in an unconventional way.

Early on in the episode, we learned that Mina was in danger of being deported due to new visa restrictions that went into place last year. She needed a solution, and the most practical one was simple: Asking for AJ’s hand in marriage. He loved her, and with that in mind, the decision was easy.

So what’s the problem? While the two may share feelings for one another, it seemed as though Mina was looking at this more as a business move, or a solution to a problem. AJ, meanwhile, wanted to plan out a whole romantic wedding in a short period of time. He was thinking at it more from the angle of love. These differing philosophies can work, but there needs to be all sorts of communication so they can feel where the other person is at. As of the halfway point of this episode, they hadn’t done that.

Related – Check out more news when it comes to the next new episode of The Resident

What did you think about the events of The Resident season 4 episode 4?

Share right away in the comments! After you do that, be sure to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







