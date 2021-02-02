





Is Emily VanCamp leaving The Resident, and her role of Nic? Entering season 4 episode 5, the producers clearly want you to worry. We are gearing up for an episode entitled “Home Before Dark” that will put the newly-pregnant character’s life in the balance, and it comes after she does everything within her power to help a patient in need. There is something unbelievably cruel about this show: Nic is trying to be a hero (as she often is), and instead finds herself in a position where her future is suddenly uncertain.

For a few more details on the struggle that lies ahead for Nic — plus another important plotline for the hospital — check out the full The Resident season 4 episode 5 synopsis:

With Chastain on the verge of shutting down due to the sale by Red Rock, Conrad tries a last-ditch effort to save the hospital and the doctors plan for their next career moves. Meanwhile, on their last day, the whole staff must work together to save Nic’s life after she is injured by a deranged patient in the all-new “Home Before Dark” episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, Feb. 9 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-405) (TV-14 D, L, V)

We should go ahead and note now that, at least for the time being, there is nothing out there that suggests that VanCamp is leaving the show. Also, it would be extremely dark for The Resident as a series to introduce a pregnancy storyline for Nic only to kill her off episodes later. We want to think that she will make it through this, but there are no guarantees for what the consequences will be. Be prepared for a dramatic storyline, and with the hospital’s future on the line, we’re also going to need resolution on that front. This could look and feel like a very different show in the weeks to come.

