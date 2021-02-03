The Rookie season 3 episode 5 spoilers: Jackson fights for his future







With The Rookie season 3 episode 5 airing on ABC on February 14, it does seem like high time to get a few more details on the future.

If you haven’t heard as of yet, this episode is entitled “Lockdown.” So what is the focal point of the story going to be about? A huge part revolves around Jackson West and his quest to ensure that justice is served — this time in the form of the police force. Remember that Doug Stanton has shown patterns of racism, police brutality, and disrespect for his fellow officers in the field. He also seems to have no accountability for some of what he’s done.

At first, it didn’t seem as though anyone was willing to listen to Jackson; yet, we are at a point where things could change. It just comes down with getting enough cops willing to break the blue wall and remember that truth is more important than personal favors or towing the company line. Tough conversations are the only way that we can all move forward.

Below, CarterMatt has the full The Rookie season 3 episode 5 synopsis with more details on the future:

“Lockdown” – Officer Nolan is taken hostage by a man with nothing to lose while the station goes on lockdown and races to identify the suspect before time runs out. Meanwhile, Officer Jackson and his training officer, Officer Doug Stanton, reach a tipping point in their relationship that could end Jackson’s career on ABC’s “The Rookie,” SUNDAY, FEB. 14 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST). (TV-14, LV)

The story for Nolan is challenging in a more physical way. Over the course of this episode, we’re going to have a chance to see Nathan Fillion’s character struggle to make sure that the entire station is okay. He’s going to be left to his own devices and utilize almost everything that he’s learned over the past couple of seasons.

Could this be a way to get on everyone’s good graces after what happened with Armstrong? It’s at least possible…

