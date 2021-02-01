The Rookie season 3 spoilers: Castle alum reunites with Nathan Fillion







The Rookie season 3 will be returning later this month after a brief hiatus, and when it does, you will see another Castle alum joining him.

So who is it this time? According to a new report from TVLine, Toks Olagundoye (who played Hayley in the final season of the aforementioned show) is going to be appearing across multiple episodes of The Rookie. This time around, her character is that of Fiona Ryan, a professor to Officer John Nolan in his Ethics and Criminal Justice class. She will make her first appearance in the upcoming February 21 episode entitled “Revelations,” where John returns to school in order to become a training officer. You can see the full synopsis for this episode below:

“Revelations” – Officer Nolan’s decision to return to school in order to become a training officer is proving to be much harder than he expected. Meanwhile, Officer Chen considers going into undercover work after getting a taste of the job when Harper’s former colleague needs help on ABC’s “The Rookie,” SUNDAY, FEB. 21 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST).

What makes this episode interesting to us is that it does give us a legitimately good chance to see more of what John Nolan’s future will be — and it assures us that he is still fighting for it. While it felt like some of his options were limited after what happened with Armstrong in the premiere, he is clearly finding a way still to move forward with his career. It’s just not going to be something that happens immediately. One of the things that The Rookie does an extremely good job at is showing all of the different sides and angles of being an officer, and it also puts weight behind the choices that you make.

For John Nolan, it’s admirable that he wants to push his career forward … but he has to be aware that things are not going to come easy.

