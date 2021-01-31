





Is The Rookie new tonight on ABC? If you come into this article with that question, we’re happy to help — not only can we answer it, but we’ll also look a little bit more towards what the future holds for Nathan Fillion and the rest of the cast.

First things first, though, we have to get some of the bad news out of the way: There is no new installment on the network tonight. With next week being the Super Bowl, ABC decided to just go ahead and place a mini-hiatus for The Rookie starting tonight. It allows production to stay far ahead of the game, and also enables them to have more episodes available for a little bit later on down the road.

The Rookie is currently slated to return on Sunday, February 14, following the two-hour premiere of American Idol. So what’s going to happen over the course of the hour? The promo below signals that a part of it will be about Nolan’s exam. After what happened with Armstrong, he recognizes that he doesn’t have that many options when it comes to his future — he needs to preserve however many that he can. Luckily, Harper has some (hilarious) advice for him as to how he can shake out a few of the nerves.

Unfortunately for Nolan, there is going to be a serious problem coming his way totally unrelated to the exam: Someone holding him up in the parking lot. As you would imagine, this will turn into a crisis that impacts the entire precinct. Grey and others will do their part in order to determine how to help from afar, and we have a feeling that the end result could shake things up in a big way.

Unfortunately, there is no official synopsis out there for this episode (currently titled “Lockdown”) as of yet — but we’re hoping that we’ll have details at some point over the next week.

Related – Check out some additional insight now on The Rookie

What do you most want to see on The Rookie season 3 episode 5?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do that, stick around for some other news. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







