Is FBI: Most Wanted new tonight on CBS? Season 2 episode 6 details







Is FBI: Most Wanted new tonight on CBS? If you go into this article interested in answers to this subject, rest assured — we’re happy to provide them!

The first thing that we should do here, though, is hand down the unfortunate news: There is no new installment of the crime drama tonight. Both NCIS and FBI proper are off the air, and of course that means that this show is going to follow suit. While there are occasional exceptions, more often than not these three shows all have a tendency to air as a part of the same lineup. They will all return on Tuesday, February 9, and in the case of FBI: Most Wanted, you are going to see in “Dysfunction” a case that will offer all sorts of surprises — but not necessarily the good ones.

Want to get a few more details now? Then go ahead and check out the full FBI: Most Wanted season 2 episode 6 synopsis below:

“Dysfunction” – After a robbery gone wrong ends with a murder and kidnapping, the team races to rescue a mother and daughter whose abductors are not what they seem. Also, Crosby enters a new living arrangement, on FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, Feb. 9 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

This episode will following a long-established pattern for this series: Giving you a big, hyper-intense case, but then also at the same time some important character-based stuff to stay invested further in all of these stories. This is something that executive producer Dick Wolf has excelled at for many years; he’s quite adept at giving you great cases, but then keeping you thanks to the overall strength of the cast.

