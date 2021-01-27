FBI: Most Wanted season 2 episode 6 return date: ‘Dysfunction’ ahead







After tonight’s all new episode, it definitely makes sense to want the FBI: Most Wanted season 2 episode 6 return date. It equally makes sense to want it as soon as humanly possible. Luckily, we’re here to provide all of the information you need in this article.

We have to start as we often do, and that is by getting a slice of the bad news out of the way: There is no new episode of the series airing next week. What gives with that? For starters, there is no new episode of either FBI proper or NCIS next week, and there is a zero-percent chance that CBS wants to air one of these shows without the others. We’ve just seen over and over again at this point how that’s a recipe for disaster since viewers will get confused and ratings will drop.

Also, CBS wants to save as many episodes as they can for later in the season. Let’s face it — all of our favorites are going to be operating under shorter episode orders moving forward. That’s just the way that it is so long as the pandemic is still here. CBS is making sure that they have a new episode on February 9 to ensure that they’ll have one in the midst of February sweeps. Beyond that, though, time will tell, and more details are going to be coming.

The only thing that is known about FBI: Most Wanted season 2 episode 6 is its title: “Dysfunction.” In a way, it feels like this title could apply to the vast majority of television shows out there. What would a scripted drama be without a little bit of dysfunction thrown in there?

