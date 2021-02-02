Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? Season 18 episode 7 expectations!







Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? After the way that last week’s “1mm” ended, it makes sense to want so much more! That is probably even more the case if you are a fan of Bishop and Torres. Did something happen between them? What does the future hold?

Well, if you want answers to those questions, it’s hard to know when the show will clear things up. With that being said, we can offer some clarity on the subject of the show’s schedule — and there is no new episode tonight. For whatever reason, CBS has opted to put their entire Tuesday-night lineup in repeats, which means that you are going to be waiting until Tuesday, February 9 to see what is next. Bummer, no?

If you have not heard, the title for NCIS season 18 episode 7 is “The First Day,” and you can read the full synopsis for what lies ahead below:

“The First Day” – NCIS investigates the murder of a Navy officer who was killed while driving home a recently released inmate. Also, Gibbs helps Palmer deal with a personal trauma, on NCIS, Tuesday, Feb. 9 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

One interesting subtext to think about entering next week is the fact that Maria Bello will be leaving NCIS before too long. There is no official date as to her exit, but seemingly, she may have as few as two more episodes to go! We’d hope that there will be some sort of update during “The First Day” about her future; for the time being, you can at least head over to the link here for more insight. We don’t want to see this character killed off!

