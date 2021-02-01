NCIS season 18: Is a hiatus coming before Maria Bello’s last episode?







Based on all the intel we’ve received about NCIS season 18, signs point to Maria Bello doing eight episodes as Jack Sloane. With that in mind, we have to confront the possibility we’re nearing the end of the road. Episode 7 of this season is airing on February 9, and if we’re to follow most current indications, we could be waiting until March for episode 8.

For some NCIS video discussion right now, check out what we had to say about this past episode below! Once you do that, remember to subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube and also view our full show playlist.

Per the latest CBS schedule information, there are currently repeats of NCIS scheduled for both February 16 and also February 23. This is absolutely a surprise, given that February is typically one of those months where networks try to cram in as much new programming as possible.

With that being said, you can go ahead and consider this another reminder that we’re not exactly living in your typical year. Because of what is going on with the global pandemic, shows are taking longer to film new episodes — NCIS in particular had a production shutdown earlier this year that limited how much they were able to do. There are more new episodes coming, but the schedule will look and feel different from here on out. You aren’t going to have anywhere close to the 24 episodes that you have had in years past.

Hopefully, we are going to have a chance to see Maria’s final episode of the show at some point in early March. She wrapped production as Sloane in early December, so that suggests to us that she’s probably not extending her run past what was initially reported. As for how Sloane leaves the show, that is still what is very much a mystery. Our hope is that there will be a chance to see the character go off and be happy somewhere … plus also have a chance to come back here. Time will tell.

Related – Check out more details regarding the next NCIS episode back, entitled “The First Day”

What do you want to see on Maria Bello’s final NCIS episode?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do that, stick around for some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







