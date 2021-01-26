NCIS season 18 episode 7 return date: Mark Harmon & ‘The First Day’







Are you curious to learn what the NCIS season 18 episode 7 return date is going to be at CBS — or to get more insight as to what lies ahead? Within this article, we’ll go ahead and give you a hearty dose of both!

We should start off here by making some of the bad news clear: There is no NCIS next week. One of the things that we’re seeing play out this season is a significant off-and-on scheduling pattern at CBS. They want to give you new episodes as often as possible, but it’s difficult when 1) they want to stretch the season out until spring and 2) it’s hard to film during the pandemic. There have been a number of filming delays already, including one earlier this month.

When NCIS does return on February 9, it will be with “The First Day” — an episode that seems big for Mark Harmon and Brian Dietzen both. Check out the episode 7 synopsis for more:

“The First Day” – NCIS investigates the murder of a Navy officer who was killed while driving home a recently released inmate. Also, Gibbs helps Palmer deal with a personal trauma, on NCIS, Tuesday, Feb. 9 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Gibbs has long needed to show a more vulnerable side, and in between working through what should happen with McGee tonight and what could happen with Palmer in two weeks, maybe the character is learning and evolving! He will still be the same Gibbs overall, but it’s important for someone in his position to be there for others. We’re excited to see what Harmon and Dietzen bring to the table.

