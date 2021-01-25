NCIS season 18 episode 6 sneak peek: The hunt for Bishop & Torres







NCIS season 18 episode 6 is slated to come on CBS tomorrow night and within that, you’ll see a level of danger arrive at Bishop and Torres’ door.

So what is going on here? In the sneak peek below, you can get a reasonably good sense of it. The two received a tip about smuggled weapons, and because of that, they found themselves engaging in a shootout at a former sheriff’s residence doubling as a current historical site. They survive said shootout, only to eventually find themselves locked within a couple of jail cells there. Did we mention that there’s a bomb ticking away that could cause them to die? Well, there’s one ticking away, meaning that either they need to figure out how to escape or the team better find them, and fast. Oh, and somewhere along the way, can the two just talk about some of their feelings already?

This sneak peek revolves around Gibbs, Palmer, and Kasie each doing their part in order to get answers. They don’t know where Bishop and Torres are as of yet; they don’t even know for sure that they are alive! Yet, Kasie sees zero evidence in what they’ve found that suggests that the two were killed in a shootout. Palmer, meanwhile, seems to think that he’s got the most valuable evidence of all: What’s in his heart. Doesn’t that matter a great deal? If nothing else, it’s a reminder of why Jimmy is so gosh-darn endearing most of the time. If he believes, we believe! (Also, NCIS isn’t going to kill off two characters one episode after making us think temporarily that McGee could be a goner.)

What do you think is coming for Bishop and Torres on NCIS season 18 episode 6?

