NCIS season 18 episode 6 sneak peek: Is McGee alive and well?







Entering NCIS season 18 episode 6, we’ve got questions aplenty about the state of one Timothy McGee.

If you watched the end of episode 5, you know already what happened to him. Sean Murray’s character was shot by Gibbs — not with the intention of killing him, but rather with the intention of protecting him. He saved his life but still put him in a near-death experience.

Want some video coverage on NCIS now? Then take a look at our review for episodes 4 and 5 below! Once you do that, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube and then also view our playlist.

Regardless of Gibbs’ intent, it’s ridiculous to think that McGee would be mentally okay after the fact. There is the physical recovery that comes after being shot; then, there is the mental part of it. You have to come to terms with what happened and learn to trust again. It’s clear from the sneak peek below that Sloane wants to help — she’s trying to get an update from Tim about how he’s feeling, but he’s not in a position to chat. He’s more interested in what Gibbs and the team are doing tracking down explosives — given that Bishop and Torres at one point get trapped in this episode, they could use his expertise. McGee just can’t rush a return — if he does, he could risk further harm to his psyche or cause problems for the team out in the field.

(Side note: When are we going to hear about why Sloane is leaving?)

No matter what happens, we just hope that the show doesn’t gloss over Tim’s recovery. These are serious issues that he is dealing with and because of that, he needs the time and space to recover. It seems like Delilah wants that for him, as she’s taken the kids to her mother’s for the time being; the next order of business is him just accepting where he’s at and getting better.

Related News – How is Gibbs doing in the aftermath of the shooting?

What do you think is coming for McGee on NCIS season 18 episode 6?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Also, stick around for more sneak peeks and other insight on what’s ahead. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







