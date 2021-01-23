NCIS season 18 episode 6 video: The aftermath of Gibbs shooting McGee







As we prepare for NCIS season 18 episode 6, all fundamental questions revolve around Gibbs and McGee. How in the world could they not? Mark Harmon’s character shot his own protegee! It is one of the most shocking moments in the history of the whole series, even if Gibbs shot him in order to actually save him from dying.

When something like this happens, it’s clear you need time to process it. In the sneak peek below for episode 6 (entitled “1mm”), you can see Vance pressing Gibbs to do just that. Remember that we didn’t just see Gibbs shoot McGee — Bishop almost died, as well! Were it not for her training under Odette, she may not have been able to get off that plane! Gibbs probably needs to talk to Sloane, McGee, Dr. Grace, or at least someone about what he’s gone through, but he clearly hasn’t done so yet. He likes to repress a lot of his pain, which may allow him to do the job, but it doesn’t exactly allow for healing. He’s changed a little the past few years, but you don’t just wake up one day a totally new person.

For some more NCIS video coverage, check out our thoughts on episodes 4 and 5 below! Once you do that, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube and also view our show playlist. More updates will be coming your way…

In the end, Gibbs does press Vance enough in this preview to get an update about their next case — something that clearly is going to be the immediate focus of the whole team. This involves some dangerous man-made bombs that will send the team out hunting for them. As if Bishop didn’t go through enough last week, you’re also going to see her get trapped with Torres this time to the point where they must rely on one another to survive.

Can Gibbs find Bishop and Torres in enough time? That’s one important question. As for whether or not Gibbs addresses the shooting, we can tell you to at least expect one sit-down between him and McGee in this episode.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS right now

If you were Gibbs, how would you handle the aftermath of the shooting on NCIS season 18 episode 6?

Let us know in the comments! (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







