Prodigal Son season 2 spoilers: First look at Catherine Zeta-Jones







The producers of Prodigal Son have done a good job throughout this season of keeping everyone on their toes. Take, for example, everything swirling around Malcolm and his sister Ainsley after the events of the finale. Or, think for a moment about the arrival of Catherine Zeta-Jones a little bit later this season.

So what do we know about her character at the moment? She plays Dr. Vivian Capshaw, the resident MD at Claremont Psychiatric. She’s going to spend a lot of time with Martin (Michael Sheen) moving forward, which is probably not great news for her … mostly because it wouldn’t be great news for almost anyone.

Oh, and just in case you needed another reason to be concerned about what’s coming, here is some of what executive producer Chris Fedak had to say about Vivian’s relationship with Martin to TVLine (who posted the first-look photo below):

“It’s going to be an exciting relationship. There will be a bit of bonding between the two of them, and really crazy things are going to happen — very few of them being good things, but entertaining.”

Doesn’t this sound as though Vivian is going to become some sort of creepy accomplice to Martin and all of his wicked ways? We have to be concerned about that for a multitude of reasons. We know that Martin can be a particularly charismatic and persuasive guy, and he’s certainly the sort to convince others to do his bidding.

The larger question that we’re left to wonder about here is simply one tied to whether or not Martin could use her to get out. This has been a concern we’ve had for pretty much the entirety of the series. We’ll admit that we didn’t even expect Martin to be locked up for this long! Maybe that’s a season 3 story, but it something worth thinking about at the moment.

