Prodigal Son season 2 episode 4 promo: Does Ainsley remember?







When Prodigal Son season 2 episode 4 arrives on Fox, it will be doing so asking some very important questions — many of them geared towards Ainsley.

At the start of the season, Malcolm Bright was in a position where she didn’t remember all that much about what happened with Endicott. However, that is now starting to change. With her starting to understand certain parts of what happened, that puts even more pressure on Malcolm — how much does he say? How can he keep certain things buried? The other problem here is that eventually, some other characters could start showing up raising questions. (We’ve already heard that one character, played by Alan Cumming, will be coming around at some point this season.)

Through at least “Take Your Father to Work Day,” you will see Malcolm doing his best to handle this situation — while also contending with some other family drama, as well. When a murder takes place at Claremont Psychiatric, Martin finds himself in an unlikely position where he can directly insert himself in the case. We don’t really have to spell out why this is problematic — it just is for all of the reasons you would expect. He relishes in attention, and finally, this is a chance for him to take center stage. There’s something about hearing him say “I’m your man on the inside — use me” that is all sorts of demented.

Just from this past paragraph alone, you can probably understand why this episode is titled what it is. There is going to be a story-of-the-week plot, but clearly we will be seeing things progress more towards a specific future with Malcolm and Ainsley.

Oh, and did we mention that Malcolm’s mother is going to be asking all sorts of questions about her favorite rug? Consider this a reminder that there are a lot of topics that are going to be discussed moving forward…

