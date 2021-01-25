Prodigal Son season 2 spoilers: Alan Cumming joins in guest role







Just in case Prodigal Son season 2 didn’t have enough talent already in Catherine Zeta-Jones, we now have the following casting news to share.

According to a report coming in from Deadline, former Instinct star Alan Cumming is going to grace the series for a couple of episodes as Simon Hoxley, described as “a supremely confident and cocky Europol agent known as “The MindSleuth” … Considered one of the most celebrated criminal profilers in the world, he travels to New York to solve the murder of Nicholas Endicott… which puts Malcolm Bright in his crosshairs.”

The irony here is that much like with Instinct, Cumming is playing here the part of an atypical investigator. We’ll see how he plays a part in this series, but we will say from the get-go that this role feels intriguing. After all, it serves as an opportunity for him to square off against Tom Payne — we’re not sure about Michael Sheen, given it’s hard to know how The MindSleuth and Martin would for sure cross paths.

Also, it’s just good to see that the death of Endicott is not something that will be forgotten about in the near future. We are absolutely certain that Malcolm would like for the issue to vanish from the universe, given that he does not want anyone to know the truth about his sister Ainsley. Yet, this is a show full of smart people; Prodigal Son is better when there are a lot of challenges Malcolm’s way and he has to be intuitive in order to bob and weave through them.

For now, we do not have a specific date as to when Cumming’s two episodes will air; yet, this is where we remind you that new episodes of the series in general air Tuesday nights on Fox. If you missed it, head over here to see our preview for what lies ahead.

What do you want to see when it comes to Alan Cumming on Prodigal Son?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, be sure to come back around in the event you want some other updates. (Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







