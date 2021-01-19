Prodigal Son season 2 episode 3 spoilers: Bright returns to his alma mater







Are you interested in learning more about Prodigal Son season 2 episode 3 prior to it airing on Fox next week? It starts with a deep-dive into Malcolm Bright’s past.

The title for this upcoming episode is “Alma Mater,” and it’s named that for a very specific reason: It marks a real chance to look back at some of Malcolm’s education, but also it coming back into his life in a particularly gruesome way. Expect some dark secrets to come out here, but also more chaos behind the scenes with Martin and Friar Pete. Malcolm’s father is dangerous enough on his own; pairing him up with another killer only makes things so much worse.

For a few more details on what lies ahead, be sure to check out the full Prodigal Son season 2 episode 3 synopsis below:

When the headmaster of Bright’s alma mater is found murdered, he is forced to face a troubling secret from his past. Meanwhile, Jessica struggles with her decision to end things with Gil, Martin grows closer to Friar Pete (guest star Christian Borle) and JT eagerly anticipates the birth of his baby in the all-new “Alma Mater” episode of PRODIGAL SON airing Tuesday, Jan. 26 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (PR-203) (TV-14 D, L, V)

We do think by and large that this episode succeeds with what we want from a show like Prodigal Son the vast majority of the time — an opportunity to see some really interesting mysteries mixed with personal backstory. We want to know more about Malcolm and his twisted family with each passing week, and this feels like it’s going to fit the bill.

Remember that all of this is building to the eventual arrival of Catherine Zeta-Jones as a series regular, but you won’t see her appear until a little bit later on.

Related News – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to Prodigal Son right now

What do you want to see on Prodigal Son season 2 episode 3?

Be sure to share right away in the comments! Also, remember to stick around in the event you don’t want to miss some other news. (Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







